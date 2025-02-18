BUZZ: Is Pooja Hegde likely to play a dance number in Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is gearing up for its release this year, with the shoot progressing steadily. Now, it seems that the upcoming movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, might feature a dance number by actress Pooja Hegde.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie includes a song featuring the actress dancing alongside the superstar. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed by the makers, and this remains speculation.

Interestingly, Coolie has been making waves online after reports surfaced suggesting a possible postponement from its initial release date. Earlier, several reports indicated that the makers were planning to release the film in May 2025. However, recent rumors suggest that it may now hit the big screens in August 2025 instead.

Despite these claims circulating online, the makers have not yet finalized a release date for the movie.

Speaking about Coolie, the upcoming cinematic venture directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is touted to be a high-octane action film. The movie is speculated to showcase the superstar in a character with negative shades.

Moreover, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles. Additionally, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Regarding the actors’ work fronts, Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, where he played the lead role. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action drama featured him as an IPS officer infamous for being an encounter specialist. After the murder of an acquaintance, the officer is assigned to investigate, only to end up killing the wrong person. The rest of the movie follows his journey to uncover the true culprit.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is set to play a lead role in the movie Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film, starring Suriya, is touted to be an action-romance flick and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2025.