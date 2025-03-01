BUZZ: Is Prabhas and Prasanth Varma’s upcoming movie set to feature Bhagyashri Borse as leading lady? Find out

Prabhas has been making quite a buzz recently, as the actor is expected to join hands with director Prasanth Varma before continuing his work on Salaar: Part 2 and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. Now, it seems that the upcoming film is likely to feature actress Bhagyashri Borse in the lead.

According to a report by 123Telugu, the upcoming collaboration between Prabhas and Prasanth Varma is set to feature the Mr. Bachchan actress in the lead role. Moreover, the report also states that both Prabhas and Bhagyashri Borse recently underwent a look test.

However, as of now, this remains speculation, with an official confirmation about the project and the actress’s involvement yet to be made. With final discussions said to be underway, it will be interesting to see whether the actress will be part of the project.

For those unversed, actress Bhagyashri Borse made her debut in Telugu cinema with the Ravi Teja-starrer Mr. Bachchan in 2024. The action thriller, directed by Harish Shankar, was a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Raid, headlined by Ajay Devgn.

The movie, based on the real-life income tax raid conducted on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh, narrates the tale of a suspended income tax officer. Due to the gravity of the situation, the officer is reinstated for a high-stakes raid, with a romantic subplot involving a girl from his hometown.

The film was panned by critics upon release and struggled at the box office, receiving an underwhelming response from audiences.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Bhagyashri Borse is set to appear in the movie Kaantha, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati. The Tamil film is touted to be a period venture. Additionally, she is also expected to play the female lead in the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Kingdom.

On the other hand, Prabhas is set to hit the big screens this year with The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the film is said to be a romantic horror-comedy. Moreover, the actor is also filming for a movie tentatively titled Fauji.

Furthermore, Prabhas is expected to soon join the shoot for his film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.