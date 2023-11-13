BUZZ: Is Venkat Prabhu's directorial Thalapathy 68 the remake of THIS Hollywood film?

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Venkat Prabhu continues to make progress and headlines. The crew recently returned from Bangkok after shooting an intense car chase scene featuring Vijay.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film, tentatively called Thalapathy 68 is the Tamil remake of the 2012 Hollywood film, Looper starring Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt. The film which is a science fiction action-thriller was a great success in theaters and was also met with positive critical acclaim as well.

Thalapathy 68 to be the remake of Looper?

The plot of Looper is set in the futuristic year of 2044 where the lead character Joe (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is an assassin, or "looper” who works for the Kansas City crime syndicate.

The Loopers are assigned to kill convicts from the future whom they send back in time from the year 2075. But things start to get more intense as Joe gets involved in it more and more. The film directed by Knives Out director Rian Johnson was a massive success back in 2012.

Though it is not confirmed that Thalapathy 68 is the remake of the film Looper, the idea or conceiving of such an interesting plot into the context of Tamil cinema and roping in a massive star like Thalapathy Vijay is indeed an experimental outing. If this is true, the film would have a huge impact on action and ride heavily on VFX as well.

More about Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film Leo, which is still running successfully in theaters. The film which was the Indian adaptation of David Cronenberg film History of Violence went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Tamil cinema.

Afterwards, the filming for Venkat Prabhu's Thalapathy 68 was going on and the cast and crew were announced during the Dussehra festival. The film features a massive ensemble cast of actors like Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, Meenakshii Chaudhary and many more.

The team had also earlier flown to Los Angeles to construct the de-aging tech for the film with Thalapathy Vijay and is likely to feature the actor in dual roles.

