BUZZ: Is Vijay Sethupathi set to join hands with director Pandiraj for tentatively titled VJS 52?

Amidst the huge box office response to Vijay Sethupathi’s recent release Maharaja, his next venture is already being speculated. Reportedly, the Super Deluxe actor is set to collaborate with Etharkkum Thunindhavan writer-director Pandiraj.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, while working on Viduthalai Part 2, the actor had signed up to star in a new family entertainer of the director. If the report turns out true, it would mark the duo’s first collaboration together.

Are Vijay Sethupathi and Pandiraj set to collaborate for the first time?

The official announcement for VJS52 is still pending. However, according to reports, the script for the Pandiraj venture is finalized, and filming will commence soon. Furthermore, rumors also say that Sathya Jyothi Films, associated with films like Captain Miller, Vivegam, and Maaran, is set to produce the flick.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently garnering positive responses from audiences across India regarding his 50th film, Maharaja. The film has become a super hit, grossing a stupendous amount at the Indian box office in its first week. Recently, the Maharaja team celebrated a grand Thanksgiving event in Chennai as well.

On the work front

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Nithilan Swaminathan, directorial Maharaja. Swaminathan made a remarkable directorial debut in 2017 with the critically acclaimed crime thriller Korangu Bommai and returned with his latest venture, Maharaja, marking Sethupathi's 50th film.

In addition to the lead role played by Sethupathi, the film features an ensemble cast including Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami, Aruldoss, and more in pivotal roles.

Sethupathi will next appear in Viduthalai Part 2, a Tamil political period crime thriller film directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran. The actor was a part of the first installment of Viduthalai, playing the role of Perumal. The first part of Viduthalai was a huge success. The sequel, currently in production, is set to release in the latter half of 2024. It features music by Ilaiyaraaja, cinematography by R. Velraj, and editing by R. Ramar.

