BUZZ: Janhvi Kapoor set for Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan production; Vignesh Shivan to direct

Kamal Haasan is not only getting busy with multiple projects as an actor but also as a producer. The actor is set to produce a film that will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. There has been a lot of talk about this particular project. It has also come out that Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan will be the male protagonist in the film. If reports are to be believed, an actress has been roped in for the project. This actress is touted to be Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Tamil debut

Janhvi Kapoor has time and again expressed her desire to work in the South Indian film industry. The Good Luck Jerry actress had earlier revealed that getting to work in a South Indian film would be a dream come true for her.

The actress has already signed a South Indian film with Devara in which she will act opposite Jr NTR. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. Now, it seems that before the release of her first film in the South, the actress has already signed her second one.

There is a strong buzz going around that Janhvi will star in a Tamil film pretty soon. Sun news reported that an official announcement is said to take place at any moment. The more exciting news is that the project will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Yes, Kamal Haasan’s production company is reported to produce the film.

Even more exciting news is that Pradeep Ranganathan will also act in the film. The actor has been a fan favorite ever since the release of Love Today last year. It would be great to see what the up-and-coming artist will do next in his budding career. If the project indeed works out, this could propel the director cum actor into further success.

Vignesh Shivan is going to helm the project. The director had previously planned to collaborate with Ajith Kumar on a film. The project was said to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. But then it was reported that Ajith pulled out of the project because Vignesh was dragging it along. Vignesh had last directed Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha.

