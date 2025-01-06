BUZZ: Jr NTR and Prasanth Neel’s movie NTRNEEL likely to feature actors Tovino Thomas and Rukmini Vasanth?
As per ongoing reports, actors Tovino Thomas, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon are being considered for key roles in Jr NTR’s NTRNEEL!
Jr NTR and director Prasanth Neel are all set to hit the big screens together for the first time with the tentatively titled movie NTRNEEL. According to reports, the film’s official cast may include actors like Tovino Thomas, Rukmini Vasanth, and Biju Menon in key roles.
As per various online sources, including OTTPlay, the makers of NTRNEEL are considering casting these actors, as the movie is slated to begin shooting soon. However, these are currently just rumors, as the official cast list is yet to be announced.
Interestingly, during a stage appearance for Ajayante Randam Moshanam in 2024, Tovino Thomas hinted at the possibility of appearing in Telugu cinema. If the speculations turn out to be true, the Minnal Murali actor will soon make his debut in Telugu alongside Jr NTR.
Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth would also be making her Telugu debut with this movie, while Biju Menon would be returning to Telugu cinema after his appearances in Ranam (starring Gopichand) and Khatarnak (starring Ravi Teja) back in 2006.
The movie, tentatively titled NTRNEEL or Dragon, is set to release in theaters on January 9, 2026. Touted as an action epic, the film began its pre-production work earlier in 2024 following a formal muhurat pooja.
On a related note, Tovino Thomas was last seen playing the lead role in the movie Identity, co-starring Trisha Krishnan. The action-crime thriller tells the story of a sketch artist and a cop working together to catch an elusive killer with the help of an eyewitness.
On the other hand, Jr NTR was last seen in the lead role in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The action-drama revolved around a man who turns against his counterparts following a smuggling incident gone wrong. The movie also featured Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.
ALSO READ: Asif Ali reveals surprising reason why he couldn't do Manjummel Boys even though he was initially meant to play crucial role