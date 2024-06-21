BUZZ: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon set to feature THIS Bollywood actor as the main antagonist?

Jr NTR is one of the most successful actors in the film industry and has had an excellent track record in films over the last 10 years. As many already know, the RRR star has signed a project with KGF director Prashanth Neel for his next after Devara.

The project has been tentatively titled Dragon, and more exciting updates regarding this powerhouse collaboration have rolled out. According to the latest reports about the movie, Animal actor Bobby Deol is being considered to play the role of an antagonist.

Will the audience witness a clash between NTR and Bobby Deol on the big screens? Take my money, now!

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon to have Bobby Deol as the main antagonist?

With reports of Bobby Deol joining hands with Jr NTR surfacing the internet, the Animal connection doesn’t seem to end there. As per reports, Rashmika Mandanna is being eyed to play the female lead.

Apart from the news about the star cast, details have also emerged about the backdrop of Dragon being set in Europe during a particular era, making it a period drama.

How did NTR31 become Dragon?

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the title of Dragon was initially registered under Karan Johar’s name. The title was initially reserved for Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which was later adopted due to the significant changes in the film’s story.

When Jr NTR asked Karan Johar for the title, it only took a 2-minute discussion before KJo handed it over as a gesture of goodwill.

Jr NTR and Karan Johar have developed a close bond over the last few years. The ace Bollywood producer will be presenting the Hindi version of Devara under the Dharma Productions banner.

However, there is still quite some time left before NTR31 or Dragon goes on floors with NTR’s Devara: Part 1 commitments and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2 plans.

