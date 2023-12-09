Buzz: Jr NTR starrer Devara’s teaser to release alongside Salaar and Dunki?

Jr NTR, last seen portraying the role of Komuram Bheem in the highly successful RRR, is currently engaged in multiple projects, including Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. This collaboration marks their second venture after the blockbuster Janatha Garage.

The latest industry reports indicate that the makers are gearing up to unveil the teaser of Devara this month. Reportedly the team has been diligently working on finalizing the teaser and considering attaching it to the films Salaar and Dunki. However, the reports also suggest that the exact release date will be determined after the completion of VFX works associated with the teaser.

The Devara teaser will showcase Jr NTR in a dual role, portraying both a father and his son. The film is slated for a two-part release, with Devara 1 scheduled to hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

More about the Jr NTR’s Devara movie

Devara revolves around the forgotten coastal lands of India and is produced by Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film. Devara directed by Koratala Siva, is generating substantial anticipation, with rumors suggesting a teaser release as a Sankranthi gift for fans.

With reports indicating a two-part teaser release, excitement is building as the shooting progresses swiftly. The film features a stellar cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishna, and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. Kapoor, making her Telugu debut, has embraced the challenge of learning the language, sharing insights into her efforts, inspired by her late mother, the legendary actress Sridevi.

Advertisement

Director Koratala Siva has described Devara as a magnum opus set against the backdrop of the forgotten coastal lands of India. The narrative promises depth and detail for each character, leading to the decision to present the story in two parts.

Devara is reportedly being crafted on a substantial budget, with approximately Rs 140 crore allocated for VFX, emphasizing the importance of delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience. Anirudh Ravichander's musical contributions add to the overall excitement.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati spend evening together; PICS