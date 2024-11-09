BUZZ: Jr NTR to join hands with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for movie; official announcement will be made soon?

Jr NTR who will be working with Prashanth Neel for his next project is reportedly joining hands with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a movie. As per a report by Aakshavaani, the actor has apparently finalized a project with the director.

According to the report, Nelson had supposedly narrated a few story ideas to the RRR star and one of them would be locked soon. Additionally, it is also reported that two leading production companies are in the race to bankroll the project which would be made official with an announcement soon.

Interestingly, during the promotions days in Chennai, Jr NTR had expressed his wish to work in Tamil cinema and even appealed to director Vetrimaaran to collaborate on a film with him. Now, it seems that the actor is all set to work with a Tamil director, Nelson.

Moving ahead, Jr NTR was last seen in the film Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie featured the actor in a dual role that focuses on the life of a man called Devara, a chieftain from a coastal village who initially partake in smuggling.

However, after a fatal sense of realization, the man decides to forgo his wrongful way and restricts anyone else from doing the same as well. This leads to a sense of hostility among him and his contemporaries which eventually ends up in a feud. This makes Devara decide to become a sort of ghost who hunts wrongdoers, even abandoning his own family for the same.

With Jr NTR playing a dual role of both father and son, the ensemble cast of the movie includes actors like Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles. The film is also currently available for streaming on Netflix in all South languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, director Nelson Dilipkumar was last seen helming the 2023 Rajinikanth blockbuster flick Jailer. The action comedy movie is also expected to have a sequel but an official confirmation is not made yet.

