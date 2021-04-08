BUZZ: Jr NTR's next with Trivikram Srinivas shelved and Koratala Siva to team up with RRR star?

Reportedly, the film is not happening due to ego clashes between Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Jr NTR's 30th film with director Trivikram Srinivas has been the talk of the town since its announcement. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director had also started working on the film. Well, now there's a strong buzz, Jr NTR's next with Trivikram Srinivas has shelved. Reportedly, the film is not happening due to ego clashes between the director and the actor. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Meanwhile, in the other news, Jr NTR has agreed to team up with Koratala Siva, who is currently working on Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

India Glitz quoted a source saying, "Koratala Siva has a script ready for Jr NTR and the movie will go on floors sometime in May or June. The film will be wrapped up in five months to ensure Sankranthi 2022 release. The duo spoke at length about the film recently and have decided to join forces again after Janatha Garage." The report also reveals Jr NTR's film with Koratala Siva would be backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Creations banner. Well, an official confirmation on the film is awaited.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will be seen alongside Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also features Bollywood actors and while international stars Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody play supporting roles. This Rajamouli directorial will release on October 13, 2021. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

