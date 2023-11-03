BUZZ: Kamal Haasan, Shankar's collab Indian 2 to release in April; Part 3 slated for Diwali 2024 release

Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film with Shankar has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. The intro video for the upcoming film was released on October 3rd, and has garnered positive comments from fans all over.

According to rumors, Indian 2 is set to be released in two parts, owing to the runtime of the film crossing five and a half hours. Now, it is speculated that the first part of the sequel will release on 12th April, 2024, while the 3rd part will hit the silver screens on Diwali, 2024. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the makers.

Indian 2 - An Intro out

The intro video of the upcoming film was released on YouTube at 5:30 PM, by some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, like Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, SS Rajamouli, Kiccha Sudeepa and Aamir Khan. The intro video seems to begin exactly where the 1996 film came to an end. The video ended with Kamal Haasan’s character coming on screen and saying “Hello India, Indian is back.”

The video offered a fresh yet nostalgic perspective to the 1996 film, and has sent fans into a frenzy. The performances, the star studded cast and the music by Anirudh have received the best praise.

Check out the video below:

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 marks only the second collaboration between Shankar and the Vikram actor, after the 1996 film. The film will have Kamal Haasan reprising his role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter, who turned to vigilantism due to the corruption in the system. The film features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Manobala, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by K Subaskaran and Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banners Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies respectively. The music of the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while R. Rathnavelu and Ravi Varman crank the camera. Additionally, the film will be edited by A. Sreekar Prasad.

