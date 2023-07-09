Buzz: Kamal Haasan will likely back Dhanush-Nelson film; Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant to direct Chiyaan Vikram

It is a good time to be a Tamil cinema lover. Many exciting films are set to release in the second half of 2023. These films are expected to not just be winners at the box office but also be good in terms of writing and content. Adding to the anticipation are the reports that are coming out about interesting collaborations.

Two new updates have been creating a lot of buzz among the fans. One is the association of Dhanush with Nelson. The film is touted to be produced by Kamal Haasan. The second one pertains to the director of Chiyaan Vikram’s next film. The actor is said to be in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant for his next.

Kamal Haasan will likely produce Dhanush’s film with Nelson

If rumors are to be believed, then Dhanush will be joining hands with Nelson for the very first time. Nelson has previously directed Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, and Beast. The first two were big hits, while the latter was a huge disaster. The film was even panned by hardcore Vijay fans. Now the director is all set to make a comeback with Rajinikanth in Jailer, which is all geared up for release.

Considering his filmography till now, it would be interesting to find out what the director will create with Dhanush. Further adding to the excitement are the rumors that the film will be produced by Kamal Haasan under his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kamal Haasan is not only acting in many films right now, but he is also producing many under his banner. After the success of Vikram, the actor seems to have found his groove again. Also, Anirudh Ravichander is reported to have composed music for the film. This will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Dhanush after Thiruchitrambalam.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant to direct Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram is gearing up for the release of Thangalaan. The film, directed by Pa Ranjith, is expected to showcase the acting prowess of Vikram in a way we have never seen before. There had been no news regarding his upcoming films after Thangalaan. Recently, the shoot for Thangalaan wrapped up. So it seemed that the actor was taking it slow and was not in a rush to sign his next.



But as per reports, the Mahaan actor will collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s assistant, Mahesh Balasubramaniam. This will be Mahesh’s first directorial venture. If the reports are indeed true, then this would certainly be a film to look forward to.

ALSO READ: Is Sivakarthikeyan all set to make his Bollywood debut? Here's what we know