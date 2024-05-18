BUZZ: Keerthy Suresh to dub for Prabhas’ Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD; Skratch episode 4 will be unveiled soon

Prabhas is all set to mesmerize everyone once again after giving a banger performance in Prasant Neel’s Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. With the actor set to release his next movie, Kalki 2898 AD, on June 27, the makers are going all in with the film’s updates.

Now, it seems that actress Keerthy Suresh is also set to be a part of this magnum opus project. In a recent announcement, it was noted that the makers of Kalki are planning to drop a prelude episode called “Skratch Episode 04” on May 18 at 5 pm. According to speculations, Keerthy would be dubbing for the character Bujji in the movie, making excitement go sky-high.

Is Keerthy Suresh dubbing for a special character in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD?

In the announcement made by Prabhas himself on Instagram, the Saaho actor shared the official poster of the Skratch episode and added the caption, “Darlings... Can’t wait for you to meet my #Bujji!!” Now, it seems that the special character in the movie is being voiced by the Mahanati actress herself and would be an impressive addition to the already stellar cast. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, the inclusion of the actress is yet to be officially announced by the makers or would only be when the episode is released. The episodic preludes of the film were reported exclusively by Pinkvilla itself back in the day and seemed to be released promptly, up until the movie’s release. The preludes are said to be in animated form, with actors, including Prabhas, dubbing for their own characters.

Advertisement

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming sci-fi film directed by Mahanati's Nag Aswin. The movie, set in a post-apocalyptic time of 2898 AD, draws inspiration from Hindu mythology and the prophesied assertion of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki.

The movie features Prabhas in the leading role, with actors Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani also playing pivotal roles. The film marks the debut acting venture of Deepika in Telugu cinema and also the first full-length role for Bachchan after his cameo appearances in movies like Manam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

ALSO READ: Pushpa X Bhairava: Prabhas and Allu Arjun to attend Director's Day special event; details inside