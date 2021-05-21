  1. Home
Buzz: KGF star Yash to team up with Puri Jagannadh for a political thriller?

Reports also suggest Yash starrer will go on floors after Puri wraps up the shooting of Liger. Meanwhile, the makers have almost shot a major part of Liger and are looking forward to resume once things are back to normal.
Buzz: KGF star Yash to team up with Puri Jagannadh for a political thriller?
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is currently working on his upcoming project, Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to what's next after the success of iSmart Shankar, reports are doing rounds that Puri Jagannadh is all set to team up with Kannada superstar Yash. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. It is said to be a political thriller and will be shot in multiple languages.

Reports also suggest the film will go on floors after Puri wraps up the shooting of Liger. Meanwhile, the makers have almost shot a major part of Liger and are looking forward to resume once things are back to normal. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 9th September 2021. Devarakonda plays a kickboxer in the film and the Telugu star has undergone a massive transformation for the same. 

Yash, on the other hand, is looking forward to the grand release of Prashanth Neel director KGF: Chapter 2. The film which is currently in the post-production stage, also stars  Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Being one of the expensive Kannada films, all the eyes are on KGF 2. The film has been shot in Kannada and dubbed versions into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. 

