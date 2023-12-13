BUZZ: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalaivar 171 to feature Rajinikanth in negatively shaded gangster role?

As confirmed, many already know Lokesh Kanagaraj will be next directing Superstar Rajinikanth in the tentatively titled film called Thalaivar 171.

According to recent rumors, it has been speculated that Thalaivar 171 will feature Rajinikanth in a negatively shaded gangster role and will begin shooting for it from April 2024 onwards.

Rajinikanth to play a negative role

Rajinikanth in a negatively shaded role as an anti-hero or anti-villain is something many fans adore him for doing. His ability to churn out charisma on screen with negative characters is known with the character Chitti from the Enthiran series being the last of it till now.

Moreover, Thalaivar 171 is also rumored to be a never-before-seen multistarrer film with actors from other industries also coming in to play crucial parts of the film. Along with that, it is also rumored that Sivakarthikeyan will be playing an important role in the film.

The film which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after his venture with Thalapathy Vijay for Leo is said to be a standalone film that does not come under the director’s cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The film will have Anirudh Ravichander composing the music with the Anbariv duo handling the action choreography.

The film’s casting rumors have been going around for some time now with names like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mammootty, Raghava Lawrence, Sivakarthikeyan, and Kaaka Kaaka fame Jeeva going on around. Although all these are still rumors and the film is in its early stages of making, it is yet to be confirmed what is likely to happen in the film.

Rajinikanth work front

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen this year in the blockbuster film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film features the story of a retired jailer who is after revenge for the people who killed his son and the turn of events that occur after it. The film had Rajinikanth in the leading role with Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah Bhatia playing important roles in it. The film also featured cameo roles by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff.

Moreover, Rajinikanth will next feature in an extended cameo role for his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s directorial film Lal Salaam. The superstar is currently shooting for his next lead film called Vettaiyan, which is said to be an action entertainer with a heavy content plot.

