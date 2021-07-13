  1. Home
BUZZ: Makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR to release special video on International Friendship Day

While the makers of RRR are set to release a making video titled Roar of RRR on July 15, there's a strong buzz that a special video featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be released on International Friendship Day 2021.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 07:34 pm
Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021. Maverick director SS Rajamouli is helming the project and it also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in important roles. From the first look to the teasers featuring lead characters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), RRR is grabbing all the attention since its inception. The makers of the film have set high expectations and the audience can't wait to know what's next in store for them. While the makers of RRR are set to release a making video titled Roar of RRR on July 15, there's a strong buzz that a special video featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be released on International Friendship Day 2021. 

Reportedly, the makers will share a special friendship video on August 1. However, there is no official word regarding the same by SS Rajamouli and the team. RRR's music is scored by M M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar, and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Meanwhile, the RRR team has resumed the shoot in Hyderabad. They have wrapped up a major part of the shoot and are looking forward to completing the rest soon, which includes 2 songs. 

Sharing an update about the same, RRR makers recently tweeted, "Moving at a rapid pace.. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie. @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon."

RRR will hit the screens worldwide on October 13, 2021 subject to COVID circumstances.

