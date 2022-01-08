BUZZ: Makers of Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona refuse a whopping Rs 100 crore offer from OTT?

Kiccha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona is one of the most-awaited films of 2022. Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the upcoming fantasy action thriller has been making the right noise since its inception. From being a pan India 3D film to a grand title launch on The Burj Khalifa and getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board, Vikrant Rona is grabbing all the attention.

Meanwhile, a lot of movies are opting for a straight OTT release and apparently, makers of Vikrant Rona also got an offer for the same. However, the makers of the film have rejected the offer of a whopping Rs 100 crore.

According to sources, the team recently had a private screening of one of the biggest OTT giants. The visuals of the film is said to be matching Hollywood standards, with a genre that is never explored before in the Indian Film Industry. Praising Kichcha Sudeep’s performance as one of the best performances in this decade the source said the OTT has offered upto 100 crores for a direct release of Vikrant Rona on their platform. But the team has apparently said no to the offer.

While doing one of the media interactions producer Jack Manjunath mentioned, Vikrant Rona said ‘Yes, it is true that the offer was made, but Vikrant Rona is a big screen experience. The visuals that I have seen personally is something that the families and kids will enjoy on the big screen. The 3D experience is something that will have the audiences wanting for more. It is a film that deserves the biggest screens in the country purely for the cinematic experience it will give the audience’

Anup Bhandari, director, expressed his happiness at the offer, ‘It is a great offer, glad that the film is getting the kind of adulation it deserves. The 3D version of the film has shaped up really well and it is an experience for the audiences to be cherished on the big screen. Any filmmaker would want the audience to enjoy the film in a way it is envisioned and the team also feels the same.

Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The film will hit the screens worldwide on February 24, 2022.

