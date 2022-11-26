BUZZ: Malavika Mohanan and THESE two actresses confirmed for Prabhas and Maruthi's film

Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors with back-to-back films lined up. Prabhas currently has almost 6 films in the pipeline and each one is in a different genre. One of these six films is with director Maruthi of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame. Although the film has not been announced officially, the buzz has been good. Now, the latest update about the film is three heroines have been confirmed.

According to reports, Master actress Malavika Mohanan is roped in as the female lead of the first. Apart from that, Nidhhi Agerwal is another heroine of the film. The latest news is that actress Riddhi Kumar, who was seen in Prabhas film Radhe Shyam, is now on board for this project which started shooting in November. Reportedly, she made her Telugu debut in Dil Raju’s Lover in 2018. However, nothing is confirmed.