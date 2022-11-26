BUZZ: Malavika Mohanan and THESE two actresses confirmed for Prabhas and Maruthi's film
Prabhas has teamed up with director Maruthi for his forthcoming film. Now the latest report is three popular actresses have been roped in as the leading ladies of the film.
Prabhas is currently one of the busiest actors with back-to-back films lined up. Prabhas currently has almost 6 films in the pipeline and each one is in a different genre. One of these six films is with director Maruthi of Bhale Bhale Magadivoy fame. Although the film has not been announced officially, the buzz has been good. Now, the latest update about the film is three heroines have been confirmed.
According to reports, Master actress Malavika Mohanan is roped in as the female lead of the first. Apart from that, Nidhhi Agerwal is another heroine of the film. The latest news is that actress Riddhi Kumar, who was seen in Prabhas film Radhe Shyam, is now on board for this project which started shooting in November. Reportedly, she made her Telugu debut in Dil Raju’s Lover in 2018. However, nothing is confirmed.
Bankrolled by the People’s Media factory production banner, the other cast and crew of the movie are not known yet.
Recently, talking to Pinkvilla, director Maruthi informs that the film is very much happening, and it will go on the floors this year itself. “November onwards it will start. There is no delay, it is a very big film. He (Prabhas) is doing two-three projects and is very busy. So according to his dates and comfort we have to start. So November we start. We will be shooting in India, nothing abroad. We haven’t finalised the exact locations though. (The film is) definitely happening,” shares Maruthi.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Prabhas already has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. He has also completed shooting for Om Raut’s Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, and also has a movie titled Spirit in the pipeline with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Prabhas will begin filming for Siddharth Anand’s stylish action-thriller backed by Mythri Movie Makers.
Also Read: Prabhas' Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon says she would 'marry' him amid dating rumours; Fans go gaga