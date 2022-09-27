BUZZ: Mammootty and The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby to team up; Jyotika likely to join
The reports suggest that superstar Mammootty and The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby will be joining forces for a new project.
Mammootty recently wrapped up the shoot for director B Unnikrishnan's Christopher, and the speculations of a new collaboration have started doing rounds. If the reports are to be believed, the Malayalam superstar will be teaming up with The Great Indian Kitchen director Jeo Baby for a new project. The reports suggest that he will be sharing screen space with Jyotika in the yet-to-be-announced film. However, we still await the official announcement of the movie. Other details about the cast and crew are also not available at this point.
On the other hand, Mammootty will essay the role of a police officer once again in Christopher. As he concluded the shoot for the cop thriller, the actor tweeted, “Completed my portions for #Christopher today. It was great filming with @unnikrishnanb and team.” Meanwhile, the director thanked Mammootty through a social media post, “Mammukka finished his stint in Christopher today. It was magical filming him. Thank you for everything, Mammukka." If the reports are to be believed, the story of the movie will focus on a murder investigation, and the case is also likely to have a connection with the protagonist, senior officer Christopher.
Furthermore, the Mollywood star will also front the much-anticipated thriller Rorschach. The Nisam Basheer directorial features a stellar star cast with Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Sharafudheen, Kottayam Naseer in significant roles, among others. While Midhun Mukundan composed the music for the film, it has been produced by Mammootty's newly launched production banner Mammootty Kampany and distributed by Dulquer Salmaan’s home production house Wayfarer Film.
Apart from this, Mammootty will also essay an important role in Akhil Akkineni starrer Agent.
