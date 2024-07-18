BUZZ: Mammootty to play a Sherlock Holmes-like private investigator in Gautham Vasudev Menon's Malayalam debut

Mammootty who was in a sabbatical phase after his action film Turbo released. Now, at the age of 72 years, the veteran actor is making his comeback with a big project directed by Gautham Menon, who makes his Malayalam debut. Mammootty’s own production house Mammootty Kampany finances this movie.

The filming of the movie has already begun, and the early reports suggest that the movie will be an investigative thriller but will have an added comic element. According to a report by Asianet News, the film written by brothers Neeraj and Sooraj, the movie will have Mammootty playing a private investigator, something which is similar to the Sherlock Holmes character. This movie will be a different challenge for Mammootty, who has done many characters of investigators.

Gautham Menon's Malayalam Debut

Despite his Malayali roots, Gautham Menon has never directed a Malayalam film. However, many of his Tamil movies have featured Kerala influences, whether through characters or artists or locations.

Now, he has the opportunity to create a quality Malayalam film with Mammootty, a major icon in the industry. Notably, Gautham Menon pitched the idea for Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu to Mammootty and Mohanlal back in 2006, but it ultimately went to Kamal Haasan and became a huge blockbuster.

Throughout the history of the actor’s career, Mammootty has played police officers most times, including CBI officers characters and private investigators characters. When coupled with Gautham Menon, who has directed many successful investigation films like Kaakha Kaakha and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu in Tamil, this project has significant potential.

Additionally, there are also reports that Nayanthara may enact the female lead in the movie. This would be the first time that the two work together since Puthiya Niyamam in 2016.

Advertisement

Upcoming Projects

Mammootty will next appear in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal, based on stories by MT Vasudevan Nair. He has also acted in Deeno Dennis' Bazooka, which includes Gautham Menon in a key role. The release of Bazooka is expected to be in the coming months.

Although no additional films have been officially announced, there are discussions about a big-budget project directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Malik fame that would co-star Fahadh Faasil and Suresh Gopi alongside Mammootty.

ALSO READ: Music director Thaman ropes in Telugu Indian Idol 3 fame folk singer Laxmi for Pawan Kalyan starrer OG