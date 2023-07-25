Buzz: Manju Warrier onboard to play Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai sequel

From Janhvi Kapoor to her Devara co-actor Jr NTR to his RRR co-actor Ram Charan, all of them have one thing in common: their desire to work with Vetrimaaran. And why would they not have this desire? Vetrimaaran is without a doubt one of the most exciting filmmaking voices in the country. His incomparable filmography has led to many actors from within and outside Tamil cinema wanting to collaborate with him.

Well, we still do not know if the aforementioned actors will get to collaborate with Vetrimaaran or not. But one actor who has had this opportunity is Manju Warrier. Malayalam cinema’s sweetheart made her first collaboration with Vetrimaaran with the 2019 film Asuran. The film starred Manju as the wife of the character Sivasaami, played by Dhanush.

As per the latest rumors, the opportunity to work with the filmmaker has knocked on Manju’s door for the second time. If the reports are indeed true, then we will soon get to witness the popular actress in a Vetrimaaran film yet again.

Manju Warrier might be onboard to play Vijay Sethupathi’s wife in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 came out early this year. The film went on to be a well-received venture, with the performances of the cast, headlined by a fantastic Soori, getting acclaim for their performances. Vetrimaaran’s direction, as usual, was lauded from all corners. Of course, it is a given by now that the filmmaker is someone who will go all out with his vision.

Viduthalai was announced as a two-part film, with a sequel set to come out soon after the first film’s release. Now that Viduthalai Part 1 has been released and received unanimous acclaim, it is a natural progression for the director to make its second installment.

The first film featured very little of Vijay Sethupathi, who was basically making a cameo appearance in the film. But it has been confirmed that in the sequel, we will get to see a lot more of the talented actor. His character, Perumal’s backstory, and how he went on to become the figure that he is will be explored in the sequel.

Now, the rumors that Manju Warrier is essaying the role of Vijay’s wife in the film have raised the expectations of fans. This talented actress and actor combination will be pure fire on screen if they unite.

