Buzz: Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran to get married to veteran actor Prabhu’s daughter

Wedding rumors are not an uncommon occurrence in the film industry. Ever so often, speculations spread that two prominent faces in the industry are set to tie the knot. The latest to join the list is Mark Antony director Adhik Ravichandran.

The filmmaker is currently riding high on the success of his latest film, which features Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. In the latest update, it is being reported by several media houses that Adhik Ravichandran is set to tie the knot with veteran actor Prabhu’s daughter, Aishwarya.

Adhik Ravichandran’s rumored love story

As per reports, the two of them were friends, and their friendship soon blossomed into love. It is also reported that the families of both Adhik and Aishwarya have given their approval, and the duo are set to tie the knot in December. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this so far.

Adhik Ravichandran’s Mark Antony

Mark Antony is a science fiction action comedy film that marks Adhik Ravichandran’s fourth directorial venture. The film features Ritu Varma, Sunil, YG Mahendran, Selvaraghavan, and more in prominent roles, apart from Vishal and SJ Suryah.

The film was bankrolled by S Vinod Kumar under the banner of Mini Studios, and the music for the film was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Abhinandan Ramanujam acted as the cinematographer for the film, and Vijay Velukkutty was roped in as the editor. The film received widespread positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

On the work front

Adhik Ravichandran, an ardent Ajith Kumar fan, got the opportunity that every fan-boy dreams of. The filmmaker is reportedly directing the Viswasam actor for his 63rd film. It is also learnt that Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music for the film while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

As for Prabhu, he was last seen in the Tamil action drama film Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam, which featured Arya in the lead role. The film was helmed by M Muthiah and also featured Siddhi Idhnani, K Bhagyaraj, Adukalam Naren, and others in prominent roles. The film received mixed reviews from fans and critics, but the performances were praised.

