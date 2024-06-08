BUZZ: Mrunal Thakur set to play leading role in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4, marking her debut in Tamil cinema

Mrunal Thakur has been creating waves through her acting career by presenting promising roles in films like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna. Now, it seems that the actress is set to make her Tamil debut, and that too with Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana series.

In a recent report by Valai Pechu, Mrunal Thakur is apparently being eyed to play the lead role in Lawrence’s next film, Kanchana 4. The horror-comedy film series has been a commercial success over the years, with each movie having a different set of stories with the main cast remaining constant.

As per recent buzz, Raghava Lawrence has been trying to go forward with his fifth installment in the film series Kanchana 4. The horror-comedy movie would not only once again feature the actor in the lead role but also see him return to the director’s chair.

The choreographer-turned-actor had initially started off the film series with his 2007 movie called Muni. The film, directed by the actor himself, featured the story of a young man named Ganesh who suffers from phasmophobia, i.e., fear of ghosts. However, things take a fateful turn when a vengeful spirit possesses him to take revenge upon those who wronged him.

The film was a theatrical success that spawned as the origin for a horror-comedy franchise in Tamil cinema, likely the Aranmanai franchise. By 2019, the film series has made four films in total, the latest one being Muni 4: Kanchana 3, with each film having more or less the same story template.

If the reports of Mrunal Thakur being a part of the film turn out to be true, then it’ll surely be interesting to watch as it makes its debut in Tamil. However, an official confirmation about the film and casting is yet to be made.

Raghava Lawrence’s work front

Raghava Lawrence was last seen in a lead role for the Karthik Subbaraj film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The movie featured SJ Suryah as a co-star, serving as a spiritual successor and prequel to Karthik’s 2014 film Jigarthanda.

The actor is next set to play the lead roles in Adhigaaram, directed by Garudan’s Durai Senthil Kumar, and another film called Durga. Moreover, he is also set to play a leading role in the movie Benz, bankrolled by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

