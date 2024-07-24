BUZZ: Nagarjuna Akkineni to likely play antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj

Rajinikanth is all set to play the lead role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movie Coolie, which has already begun filming. According to the latest buzz, the film is likely to have Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni play the main antagonist.

As per a report by Indiaglitz, the movie is already rumored to feature Malayalam actors Shobana and Soubin Shahir in key roles, with rumors of Nagarjuna's involvement also circulating.

Is Nagarjuna Akkineni joining the cast of Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

The much-anticipated film Coolie has been making quite the buzz with its filming with the official cast list of the movie yet to be unveiled. The film already has been confirmed to have actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles with now rumors of Nagarjuna Akkineni surfacing.

The actor was lastly seen playing the lead role in the film Naa Saami Ranga which was a period action flick. The movie being the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose had actors Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Nassar playing prominent roles.

Furthermore, Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently filming for his next film with director Sekhar Kammula. The upcoming movie titled Kubera has Dhanush playing the lead role with Rashmika Mandanna also being a key addition in the cast. The makers of the film have already unveiled a special glimpse of the actor from the film which has surely raised quite the intrigue for the movie.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming movies

Rajinikanth is all set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel as his next venture. The upcoming film is said to be an action flick that features the actor as a retired police officer who is trying to uncover a deep mystery.

The movie also has actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahad Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more playing key roles. The film is set to release on the big screens this year in October.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth would then be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj flick Coolie which has already shared a glimpse as its announcement. The movie is expected to be a high-octane action thriller that centers around gold mafia.

