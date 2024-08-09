BUZZ: Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 likely to be helmed by Aranmanai 4 director Sundar C

As many are already aware, Nayanthara is set to reprise her role from the 2020 movie Mookuthi Amman in a sequel called Mookuthi Amman 2. However, as per a report by Amutha Bharathi, hit filmmaker Sundar C is set to helm the project now, replacing RJ Balaji from the first installment.

The Aranmanai 4 director is currently shooting for his upcoming movie starring Vadivelu in the lead role and will likely begin his work for this film after completing it. Even though the reports are running wild, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made by the makers.

The movie Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji, tells the fantasy comedy story of a news anchor who lives with his single mother, sisters, and grandfather. In a turn of events, he encounters a deity in human form and he is the only person who can see her.

The rest of the film focuses on how the deity helps him to improve the prospects of his life and family while also trying to expose a fake godman. The movie was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali.

Earlier, there were also reports of the director collaborating with Trisha Krishnan in a devotional film which was expected to be the sequel. Interestingly, the director initially wanted to cast Shruthi Haasan for the lead role who even liked the story.

Check out the trailer for Mookuthi Amman:

Coming to the work front, director Sundar C was last seen helming the blockbuster film Aranmanai 4. The horror comedy flick starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and the director himself in the lead roles is the fourth installment in the haunted house franchise created by the director.

The film tells the story of a shape-shifting demon who wrecked the lives of a family. This leads the victim’s brother and lawyer to uncover the truth which becomes a cyclic turmoil of chaos and terror filled with humor. The movie is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is currently shooting for her movie with Kavin, directed by debutant Vishnu Edavan. Other than that, the actress is also set to play a key role in Yash starrer Toxic which recently started its shoot.

