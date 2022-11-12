Buzz: NOT Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS actress joins Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha for a special number

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is currently on a high with the great success of his recently released films. The charming actor is now back in Malayalam cinema with the upcoming project King Of Kotha. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is touted to be a gangster action thriller. Earlier, it was reported that popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu might make her Malayalam debut with King Of Kotha. It was rumoured that Samantha will appear in a special number in the film. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ritika Singh joins King of Kotha

As per the latest updates, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is NOT a part of Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha. Reportedly, the Yashoda actress was initially in talks to make a special appearance in the film, but she turned down the offer due to her busy schedule and health issues. Ritika Singh, the popular actress who is best known for her performance in Tamil films Irudhi Suttru and Oh My Kadavule, has joined King Of Kotha for a special number. The reports are confirmed after Ritika Singh's pictures with a fan from the sets of Dulquer Salmaan's film went viral on the internet. Check out Ritika Singh's picture from the King Of Kotha location here: