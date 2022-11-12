Buzz: NOT Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS actress joins Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha for a special number
Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with the shooting of his pan-Indian project King Of Kotha. Reportedly THIS popular actress is making a special appearance in the film.
Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is currently on a high with the great success of his recently released films. The charming actor is now back in Malayalam cinema with the upcoming project King Of Kotha. The movie, which is helmed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is touted to be a gangster action thriller. Earlier, it was reported that popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu might make her Malayalam debut with King Of Kotha. It was rumoured that Samantha will appear in a special number in the film.
Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ritika Singh joins King of Kotha
As per the latest updates, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is NOT a part of Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha. Reportedly, the Yashoda actress was initially in talks to make a special appearance in the film, but she turned down the offer due to her busy schedule and health issues. Ritika Singh, the popular actress who is best known for her performance in Tamil films Irudhi Suttru and Oh My Kadavule, has joined King Of Kotha for a special number. The reports are confirmed after Ritika Singh's pictures with a fan from the sets of Dulquer Salmaan's film went viral on the internet.
Check out Ritika Singh's picture from the King Of Kotha location here:
About King Of Kotha
Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly playing the role of a gangster in King Of Kotha, which mark the actor's first collaboration with his childhood friend Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy. The latest updates suggest that the actor is appearing in two different looks in the film, to portray the two different stages of his character's life. Aishwarya Lekshmi, the popular actress is playing the female lead in the project. The next schedule shooting of the action thriller will start rolling in Uttar Pradesh, very soon.
King Of Kotha features an extensive star cast including Gokul Suresh, Nyla Usha, Shabeer Kallarackal, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shanthi Krishna, Sudhi Koppa, Senthil Krishna, Rajesh Sharma, and others in the supporting roles. Shaan Rahman composes the songs for the film. Jakes Bejoy composes the original score. The pan-Indian project is jointly produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films and the prestigious banner Zee Studios.
