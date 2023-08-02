BUZZ: Prabhas and Lokesh Kanagaraj film possibly on cards; Leo director and Salaar actor to collaborate soon

Every other day, there is a new report that pertains to Lokesh Kanagaraj committing a film with a massive star. Ram Charan and Rajinikanth are a few of the names that were thrown into this conversation. As per the latest reports, Lokesh will reportedly collaborate with Prabhas after the completion of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

Lokesh does not need a crash course in how to make a good film with a star. So, fans are hopeful that if the collaboration rumors are indeed true, Lokesh will bring out the inherent charisma that Prabhas is more or less known for.

A Prabhas and Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration is reportedly set to happen soon enough

There has been no official confirmation regarding the matter, but news of a possible collaboration between Lokesh and Prabhas has recently gained significant traction. Since the reports suggest a collaboration between one of the most recognizable faces in the country and a palpable director, expectations have already hit the roof.

It is even being suggested that Anirudh Ravichander will be scoring music for this film. Anirudh’s association with Lokesh does not come as a surprise, as the duo have been working together ever since Master. After that film, they joined hands again for Vikram and Leo. Vikram had one of the most celebrated soundtracks in recent Tamil cinema, and therefore it would be exciting to see the theme music he creates for Prabhas.

If the news is indeed true, then this will also be the first collaboration between Prabhas and Anirudh. Mythri Movie Makers is reportedly going to bankroll the project. Every detail that has come out pertaining to this news has been very exciting. Prabhas fans are especially happy with this news, as the actor has not been part of a project that clicked with the general audience in a while.

The Adipurush actor’s magnetic screen presence has not been used to its full potential in his last few ventures. Someone like Lokesh is perfect to tap into that lesser-explored side of the actor. Meanwhile, the Master director has been the go-to filmmaker for every actor, especially after the success of Vikram.

The way he characterized Kamal Haasan in that film seems to have resonated with not just the fans but also with other big stars. It would not be a stretch to state that the Kaithi filmmaker is the most in-demand director at the moment.

