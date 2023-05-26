BUZZ: Prabhas' Salaar teaser likely to be unveiled with Adipurush

Prabhas has two big releases this year- Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Om Raut's Adipurush. As we all know, Prabhas is one of the most bankable stars ever since his starring role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, which turned him into a pan-India star. Now, moviegoers can't wait to know what's in store for them. While Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on June 16, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Salaar.

According to the latest buzz, the much-awaited first teaser of Salaar might be attached with Adipurush. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same yet. The audience is definitely waiting for some massive and eye-catching visuals in Adipurush and Salaar's teaser with it, will be a double celebration for Prabhas' fans. The makers of both, Salaar and Adipurush have geared up to bring these cinematic wonders to the cinema halls soon.

Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The much-awaited Pan-India project also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Prabhas' upcoming projects

While Prabhas is equally excited and braced for the release of these 2 films, he has some interesting projects in the kitty. Prabhas has completed one shooting schedule for Maruthi's film.

He will also be seen playing a villain in Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. Besides, he has Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. He will play the role of a ruthless cop in the high-octane action entertainer. The film will start rolling in November once Vanga completes the shoot for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Another ambitious project is Nag Ashwin’s Project K co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Trivikram Srinivas to make his first Pan-India film with Allu Arjun; Film to go on floors in 2024