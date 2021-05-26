BUZZ: Prabhas to share screen space with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7?

Well, this is massive if reports are anything to go by. Prabhas already has earned a worldwide reach with his role in the Baahubali franchise. Now it remains to see if he is really a part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7.

There's a strong buzz that Baahubali actor Prabhas has been roped in to play an important role in Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. However, there has been no official word regarding the same yet. A viral post on social media reads that director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed Prabhas will play a role in Tom Cruise starrer. He apparently narrated the script to the actor while he was shooting for a film in Italy. The viral post also suggests that Prabhas is in Italy to complete his part of the shoot and will soon return to India.

Well, this is massive if reports are anything to go by. Prabhas already has earned a worldwide reach with his role in the Baahubali franchise. Now it remains to see if he is really a part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. The seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible film series stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022.

Take a look at the viral post below:

#Prabhas & #TomCruise To Share Screen For Mission Impossible 7 #RadheShyam #Salaar pic.twitter.com/LXu2arHaif — HBD Prakash | Bruce Banner (@Mathesh_SFC) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who is a Pan-India star, currently has four big-budget films. Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde is scheduled to release on July 30. Prabhas will be seen alongside and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's untitled movie. He also has Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut. And all of them are Pan-India movies.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×