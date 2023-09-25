Buzz: Prabhas starrer Salaar to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on Christmas; DEETS inside

Salaar has been one of the most hyped films in recent times. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel, known for the KGF franchise, and features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and many more. The film is produced by Hombale Films, who have been known to provide blockbusters like KGF and Kantara.

Salaar to clash with Dunki on Christmas

Recently, the makers of Salaar had postponed the release date of the film from 28th September to an unrevealed date. Now, according to social media buzz and industry talks, the film is rumored to be released on the 22nd of December, right before Christmas.

If the film releases on 22nd December, it also means that there will be a clash between the film and the much-awaited Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

More about Salaar

Salaar marks the Telugu debut of director Prashanth Neel. The film features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and many more. Recently, the makers of the film postponed the release date of the film, stating that there were some issues in the VFX department and the team was yet to receive close to 600 VFX shots. Additionally, there were also rumors that the KGF director had reunited the cast and crew to reshoot certain scenes including the climax scene, as he felt it could be made better.

It was also reported that all the stakeholders do not have an issue with the refilming if it guarantees the best cinematic experience for the audience.

More about Dunki

Dunki is a social comedy-drama film, which has Rajkumar Hirani at its helm. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, and more, apart from King Khan. The cinematography for the film is handled by C.K. Muraleedharan, marking the third collaboration between him and the director after 3 idiots and PK. Additionally, the music for the film is composed by Pritam.

