BUZZ: Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju to share screen with Love Today’s Pradeep Ranganathan in directorial debut of Sudha Kongara’s AD Keerthiswaran

As 2024 is about halfway over, Malayalam cinema has managed to create quite a sensation on screens, especially with films like Manjummel Boys and Premalu. Now, it seems that Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju is once again set to feature in a Tamil movie.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Premalu’s Mamitha is likely to share the screen space with Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan for his next film. Moreover, the movie is being helmed by director Sudha Kongara’s assistant director Keerthiswaran in his debut venture.

Are Mamitha Baiju and Pradeep Ranganathan set to share the screen?

Mamitha Baiju made her debut in Tamil cinema with the GV Prakash starrer movie Rebel, directed by debutante Nikesh RS. The political drama, set in the 1980s, followed the life of Kathiresan, a college student from Munnar, who moves to Palakkad for better education. However, things take a turn for worse when he gets into a college conflict which ends up getting bigger and bigger.

The film which was released in March this year received a below-average response. Moreover, the actress was also set to play a key role in the Bala-directed Vanangaan which was initially set to have Suriya in the lead role. However, with the changes in the script, the overall cast was changed and Mamitha also left the film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pradeep Ranganathan’s Workfront

Pradeep Ranganathan is currently shooting for his upcoming film LIC: Love Insurance Corporation, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie also features SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the supporting roles with Yogi Babu, Muhammed Rasool, Gouri G. Kishan, Sha Ra, and many more also playing key roles.

Advertisement

The movie was initially planned to have Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role but it got shelved. Recently the film has been revived with a new cast. The movie also has Anirudh Ravichander composing the musical tracks and scores. Moreover, the director-turned-actor is also set to play the lead role in the movie Dragon, directed by Oh My Kadavule fame Ashwath Marimuthu.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara REACTS as Anirudh Ravichander drops glimpse of song Dheema from Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan film