Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe first motion poster to release on Vinayaka Chaturthi

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe has been the talk of the town since its inception. Moviegoers are super excited and can't keep calm to know what's in store for them. Amidst high expectations, the makers of Annaatthe will be releasing the first look poster on Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021. The FL will be out tomorrow at 11 AM.

Siruthai Siva directorial will hit the big screens on November 4th this year and it is going to be the perfect Annaatthe Diwali for Rajinikanth fans. The much-awaited film has Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu as the leading ladies while Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish will be seen playing the key roles in Annaatthe.

The film's music is by D. Imman while cinematography and editing are performed by Vetri and Ruben respectively.

The shooting of the film was put on hold on 23 December 2020 after 8 crewmembers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on sets. In a few days, Rajinikanth was hospitalised due to fluctuating blood pressure and was discharged on December 27.

The makers resumed the shoot only in April 2021 in Hyderabad and Chennai. Nayanthara had also joined Rajinikanth in the 2 important schedules of the film's shoot. The superstar has already wrapped up his part of the portion for the film and fans are eagerly looking forward to catching Rajinikanth soon on the big screen.