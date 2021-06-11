BUZZ: Salman Khan to step into Ravi Teja's shoes for Khiladi's Hindi remake?

If reports are anything to go by, this will be the second film of Ravi Teja, which Salman Khan will remake into Hindi.

Remakes and sequels are in trend and of late, a lot of South films are being remade in Hindi. Telugu film Jersey is being remade in Hindi with in lead. On the other hand, Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also in the news for the same. Bollywood superstar is well known for his superhit South remakes. Be it Kick or Wanted, Salman Khan has been picking South films for Hindi remakes way before the trend. According to latest buzz, Salman is planning to step into Ravi Teja's shoes for Khiladi's Hindi remake.

Salman has acquired the remake rights of the upcoming Telugu film Khiladi. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. Reportedly, Salman recently watched the film's teaser and he totally loved it. If reports are anything to go by, this will be the second film of Ravi Teja, which Salman will remake into Hindi. Meanwhile, Khiladi will see Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. The film was scheduled to release in May but has been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, check out Khiladi teaser below:

Recently, there were speculations about the film's OTT release. However, makers rubbished the news stating Khiladi will release only in theatres. The film's producer Satyanarayana Koneru in a statement said, "We request everyone not to believe in the rumours. Khiladi was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film in an uncompromised manner. Story, taking, technicalities- everything regarding the film will be seamless."

Well, the exchange of remakes has worked for both the film industries. It remains to see if the idea of recreating Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi in Hindi works for Salman Khan. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

