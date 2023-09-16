BUZZ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to romance Salman Khan in Karan Johar's film?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Citadel. While this OTT project has already created enough buzz and is yet to be released, rumors of her next Bollywood project have already started making headlines. According to reports, the actress' next film in Hindi is said to be with Salman Khan.

Samantha in talks for film with Salman Khan and Karan Johar

As per the latest reports by News18 and Siasat, Samantha Ruth Prabhu might romance Salman Khan in an upcoming film. The actress is reportedly in talks with director Vishnuvardhan for this movie. Karan Johar will reportedly be bankrolling the project under Dharma Productions. Apart from Samantha, Anushka Shetty and Trisha Krishnan are also the names being considered for the role of female lead opposite Salman Khan. However, it should also be noted that there is no official confirmation regarding this from the makers as of now.

Samantha enjoys her six months break

Samantha is currently on a break from work. After wrapping up the shoot of Citadel, she decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress reportedly wants to focus on her health after a hectic year. During this break, she is said to be focusing on her health, and undergoing treatment. The actress was also in the US recently and reportedly took treatment for her autoimmune condition myositis.

On Friday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a cute of herself in a pink dress with a pout face. In the caption, she penned a quote, "We have seasons when we flourish and seasons when the leaves fall from us, revealing our bare bones. Given time, they grow again. " The actress also shared via her Instagram story that she is reading Bhagavad Gita during her break.



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha scored a hit with her recently released romantic film Kushi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, she was paired up with Vijay Deverakonda and their chemistry is the biggest highlight in the film. After her break, the star is expected to make some major announcements on her upcoming projects, by the beginning of next year.

