BUZZ: Silambarasan rumored to return as director for STR 50; may pen script too
Tamil actor Silambarasan is expected to return to the director’s chair after many years for the actor’s 50th project. He is likely to be penning the script too.
Silambarasan also known as STR is one of the leading actors of Tamil cinema with a huge fan following over the years. The actor has written and directed films back in the early years of his career which were celebrated and loved by many.
Now, according to speculations, the actor is set to return to the director’s chair for his 50th film, and adding to this excitement, the actor is likely to pen the script as well.
STR to return as a director?
The news about Silambarasan returning to direct a film has ignited anticipation of what the film might be about, some speculating it to be STR’s old shelved project called Kettavan.
For the unversed, STR has directed a film before and has penned two screenplays in his career. His film 2004 thriller Tamil film Manmadhan was his debut as a screenwriter, with the film being directed by AJ Murugan, though it has been rumored that STR himself shadow-directed the film.
Later in 2006, STR once again wrote and debut directed his film romantic Tamil film Vallavan with then-girlfriend Nayanthara and Reema Sen as the main leads. Though both the films were massive successes in theaters and also gained positive praises from critics, the actor had refrained from directing till now.
There were many rumors of the actor directing the sequel to Manmadhan back in the day as well, but none of them had materialized till now. Though it has not been confirmed whether STR is returning to direct a film, it will be really interesting to see if it does happen.
Silambarasan’s work front
STR was last seen this year for the film Pathu Thala directed by Obeli N Krishna which was the official Tamil remake of the 2017 Kannada film Mufti. The film had STR in the lead role with Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles.
The actor is currently gearing up and prepping for the shoot of his next film tentatively called STR 48, which is set to be a period drama film directed by Desingu Periyasamy. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.
