BUZZ: Silambarasan TR set to play an important role in Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s new film

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam collaboration after their 1987 release Nayakan has just gotten bigger with the addition of a star actor. Even though there hasn’t been an official confirmation, the rumors have lifted the spirits of Tamil cinema lovers.

Silambarasan TR to join Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s new film

The actor set to play an essential role in the reunion of the legends is none other than Silambarasan TR. Yes, you heard that right. If the rumors are indeed true, then this will be an added plus for the film, which is already at the pinnacle of hype. Going by rumors, Silambarasan will not just appear in the film but also play an important role in it.

For the uninitiated, Simbu has already acted in a Mani Ratnam film, and that was Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. This film also boasted a famous star cast, including the likes of Arvind Swami, Jyothika, Arun Vijay, Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

The performance of the Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actor in that film was lauded from all corners. Therefore, his role in the new film will surely be interesting to see. Whether it is a completely new role or similar to the one he played in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is yet to be found out.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

The upcoming lineup of films that the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actor has in store bears a resemblance to the film lineup of his prime. Shankar’s Indian 2, Nag Ashwin’s Project K, and his reunion with Mani Ratnam are all films that promise to be sure shot wonders at the movies.

Therefore, it can be truly said that this new inning of Kamal Haasan is one that will be worth remembering and hopefully comparable to that of his films from the 80s and 90s.

