BUZZ: Sudha Kongara’s Puranaanooru to cast Sivakarthikeyan as lead after Suriya exits project

Sudha Kongara’s one of the most ambitious projects Puranaanooru was initially announced with actor Suriya in the lead. But the film got delayed for several reasons. Now, latest reports suggest that actor Sivakarthikeyan will be taking up that lead role, and an agreement has already been signed. The project will be bankrolled by debutant Akash Krishnan, as per the reports.

Sivakarthikeyan, who welcomed his third child recently, is all set to take up one of the biggest projects in Tamil cinema with Puranaanooru. Sudha Kongara's previous films have delivered engaging content and they have usually instigated big discussions. Following the moderate success of Ayalaan, with Puranaanooru, Sivakarthikeyan will be expecting to bounce back.

Is Suriya replaced by Sivakarthikeyan in Sudha Kongara's Puranaanooru?

Sudha Kongara, known for her successful films like Saala Khadoos (or Irudhi Suttru ), saw her last release, Soorarai Pottru, premiered on Amazon Prime during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film earned Suriya a National Award for Best Actor. A Bollywood remake of the movie titled Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, has just been released. Actor Suriya who led the original film has also acted in Sarfira.

Following the release of Soorarai Pottru, Sudha wanted to do something big with Suriya, which led to talks about Puranaanooru. Though Suriya initially agreed to the project, for some unknown reasons, it shifted from him.

According to the director, Puranaanooru is an anti-system narrative related to the sensitive issue of Hindi imposition. Sudha Kongara's previous films have also handled the themes of anti-oppression. It is unclear if Suriya had rejected the project because of this reason.

Work front for Sivakarthikeyan

The last release for Sivakarthikeyan was Ayalaan, a Sci-Fi movie. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Periyasamy's biographical drama Amaran. This film is an adaptation of the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which details the life and times of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadharajan.

Sivakarthikeyan will also appear next in a yet-to-be-titled film by A.R. Murugadoss, with Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in important roles. AR Murugadoss is the director who made Ghajini and is currently working on the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar.

