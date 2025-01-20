BUZZ: Suriya and Dhanush to team up for a multi-starrer film? Here's what we know

Suriya and Dhanush are two of the most prominent Tamil actors in the industry. Fans have been eagerly waiting for years to see them share screen space in at least one movie. Well, it seems their wish might finally be granted as rumors suggest that the two could feature in a multi-starrer film together.

According to 123Telugu, an exciting project featuring Suriya and Dhanush is currently in the works. Venky Atluri, who recently delivered a hit with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar, will reportedly direct this multi-starrer film.

The project is tentatively titled Honest Raj, with Dhanush set to play the lead. However, details regarding Suriya's character remain under wraps. If the reports are accurate, Suriya might either play an extended cameo or take on the leading role. These reports are yet to be confirmed, and an official announcement is awaited.

Moving ahead, Dhanush recently caught everyone's attention with a completely new look in the posters for his upcoming film Idly Kadai. In the movie, he will share screen space with Nithya Menen. This project marks his fourth directorial venture, following Pa Paandi, Raayan, and NEEK.

In addition to Dhanush and Nithya, the film also stars Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, Arun Vijay, and others in key roles. Meanwhile, NEEK, titled Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, has had its release postponed. It was initially set to release on February 7, 2025. However, to avoid a box office clash with Vidaamuyarchi, the release date of NEEK has been pushed further.

On the other hand, Suriya is all set for Karthik Subbaraj's Retro, which features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Besides Suriya and Pooja, the film will also feature Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Sujith Shankar, and many others in significant roles.

Previously, he was seen in Kanguva, which starred Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and several others. The movie generated a lot of hype ahead of its release but failed to meet expectations at the box office.

