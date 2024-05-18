BUZZ: Suriya starrer fantasy movie Kanguva to premiere in theaters on Diwali 2024

Suriya is ready and excited to showcase his highly anticipated masterpiece film Kanguva, directed by Siva, this year. The movie, which has been in the works for a long time, seems to have set its sights on a festive release date for this year.

According to a recent report shared on X by Amutha Bharathi, Producer Dhananjayan has specified that the film is being eyed for Diwali 2024 release. As per the report, the director Siva has said that the film’s post-production will be completed by August end which includes VFX and 3D works.

Suriya starrer Kanguva to release in theaters on Diwali?

The Suriya starrer movie has been quite the buzz since it was first announced and is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films to date. Moreover, according to the report, the film’s makers are planning to release the movie in 10 different languages for theatrical screening. Besides that, the film would also be available in multiple other languages once it arrives for OTT streaming.

The makers have been going all out ever since the movie's teaser and looks had surfaced on the internet. The last poster which was made public featured Suriya in two different looks, one being the tribal warrior while the other had a more suave-filled modernized attire. The poster had generated quite the expectations with many wondering if the actor plays dual roles in the movie.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva or Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is the highly-anticipated Tamil language movie starring Suriya in the lead role with Siruthi fame Siva directing. The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil debut. Additionally, the movie also has actors Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and many more playing key roles in the movie.

The movie was initially supposed to be Suriya’s direct next after the release of Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru but got delayed due to the director’s commitment to Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The movie also has roped in composer Devi Sri Prasad for handling the scores and tracks.

