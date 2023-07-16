BUZZ: Thalapathy 68 audio rights backed for a groundbreaking deal; highest ever in Tamil cinema history

There is good news for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, and it is regarding the release of his forthcoming film, Thalapathy 68. The film will be his next release after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. Thalapathy 68 is directed by Venkat Prabhu, a well-known filmmaker who has previously made interesting films like Maanaadu, Mankatha, and Custody. Now, the latest reports coming out are that the audio rights of the film have been sold at a record price.

Thalapathy 68 audio rights are backed for a groundbreaking deal

The audio rights of Thalapathy 68 were allegedly bought by T-Series at a record price. Rumors suggest that the price is the highest ever for any film in Tamil cinema history. This is not at all a surprise for anyone. At the moment, Thalapathy Vijay has the biggest crowd pull among all the actors in Tamil cinema. His films, even those with outright negative reviews, have been doing very well at the box office.

The music for Thalapathy 68 will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The music director frequently collaborates with Venkat Prabhu. Therefore, there was not a second thought in anyone’s mind about who would be the one to compose songs for Thalapathy 68.

Vijay has completed shooting for Leo recently and will start shooting for his next project soon enough. There was a lot of buzz regarding the movie being the Thulladha Manamum Thullum actor’s last before his inevitable foray into the world of politics.



Coming to Thalapathy 68’s director, Venkat Prabhu being chosen as the director for Vijay’s 68th film came as a surprise to many. But fans do hope that he will do to Vijay exactly what he did to Ajith in 2011 with Mankatha. The film revived Ajith’s career and presented him as a character with negative shades. His last release was Custody, starring Naga Chaitanya, Aravind Swamy, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, and R Sarathkumar. The film failed to make an impact at the box office but received decent reviews from critics.