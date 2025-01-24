BUZZ: Thalapathy 69 starring Vijay likely to be postponed from Diwali 2025 to Pongal 2026

Thalapathy Vijay is set to appear in his alleged final movie, Thalapathy 69, directed by H. Vinoth. The makers of the film had earlier announced its release for Diwali 2025, but it seems the movie might get postponed.

As per speculations, including one by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the Vijay -starrer might now release during Pongal 2026 instead of 2025. However, as of now, these speculations stem from trade buzz, and an official confirmation by the makers is yet to be made.

The film, which is touted to be the alleged final project of the superstar, has been creating significant buzz for some time. According to ongoing rumors, the movie’s first look and title are set to be revealed on January 26, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day.

The movie is expected to have an army backdrop in its storyline, which makes it likely for the first look to be released on Republic Day this year. Additionally, speculations suggest that the movie’s title might be Naalaiya Theerpu, an ode to the superstar’s debut film as a lead in 1992.

Moving forward, Thalapathy 69 is said to be an action drama with elements of politics. While Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead, the movie features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as co-leads, marking the latter’s second collaboration with Vijay after 2022’s Beast.

Aside from them, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju of Premalu, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and many more in key roles. Moreover, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the tracks and tunes, marking his fifth collaboration with the superstar.

On Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the film The Greatest Of All Time , aka The GOAT. The Venkat Prabhu directorial was a spy action drama featuring Vijay as a seasoned Anti-Terrorist Squad leader.

The film revolves around the officer, who lives in regret after losing his son, only for the latter to return all of a sudden. However, things take a sinister turn when the presumed son harbors a dark agenda of his own.

