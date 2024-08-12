BUZZ: Thalapathy Vijay and director H Vinoth to start filming for actor’s 69th and alleged final movie from September

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens this year with his next film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT from September 5, 2024, onwards. Now, it seems that the actor is also ready to begin the works for his alleged final movie with H Vinoth.

According to a report by Lets Cinema, the superstar is all set to collaborate with the Thunivu director from September onwards. Moreover, the report also states that the makers of the film are also preparing an official announcement for the same.

The upcoming movie which is set to be helmed by H Vinoth is also alleged to be the actor’s final cinematic role before stepping into politics full-time. The upcoming movie was earlier said to be a political thriller but it is also being speculated as an action movie now.

Furthermore, there have also been rumors that the film is likely to have Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, which would make it her 4th collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi, Theri, and Mersal. Additionally, it is also speculated that Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju would also play a key role in the film.

Coming to his work front, Thalapathy Vijay is set to play the lead role in the movie The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The makers of the film had recently dropped an update about the film’s trailer. They have said that an official update about the same would be made on August 13, 2024.

Check out the post here:

The sci-fi action film is said to feature the tale of a person’s past catching up to him which shakes up the bond between anti-terrorist squad members and their trust. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the movie also has actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in critical roles.

The makers of the film had earlier unveiled a glimpse from the movie on the superstar’s birthday, which also gave us the first look at the actor’s de-aged self.

