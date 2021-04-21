Buzz: Thalapathy Vijay and Jr NTR to team up for Atlee’s next?

While Vijay is busy with the shooting of his next film with Nelson Dilipkumar, Jr NTR is waiting for the release of RRR.

It is well known by now that Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers recently shared a photo of Vijay from the sets in Georgia and announced that the shooting is kickstarted. Now, a new report has come up stating that Vijay will be teaming up with Tollywood biggie Jr NTR for a film which will be directed by sensational Kollywood filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

Though no official announcement is made on this collaboration yet, the news is making fans go gaga. Jr NTR is currently waiting for the release of his magnum opus titled RRR which has Ram Charan and too in the lead roles. He recently announced that his next film will be directed by Koratala Siva and that the film will be a magnum opus too. Earlier, Trivikram Srinivas was roped in to helm the film. However, due to unknown reasons, the makers have brought on board, Koratala Siva. It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced by the makers in the upcoming day.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film with Nelson Dilipkumar tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the makers announced that it will have pan Indian actress Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. On the other hand, director Atlee is expected to venture into Bollywood with as the main lead. It is expected that the director will officially announce the project soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

