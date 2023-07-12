BUZZ: Thalapathy Vijay and S Shankar join hands again for a film; actor’s last before political entry?

Is Thalapathy Vijay getting into politics or not? This is without a doubt the most confusing question in Tamil cinema right now. Just yesterday, there were reports that the actor would quit acting after getting into politics. Reports suggested members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had put out the word that Vijay would not do any more films after he entered politics.

Before that, there was buzz that Thalapathy 68 would be his last film. After its release, the actor was touted to be making his long-awaited political entry. But every other day, there are reports coming up about a director narrating a script to Vijay and the actor considering it. The directors whose names came up in this conversation are plenty, including the likes of Mari Selvaraj, Mysskin, and Vetrimaaran.

Now, the name of a new director has joined the list of the alleged future collaborators of Thalapathy Vijay. The newest entrant to this list is S Shankar.

Thalapathy Vijay and S Shankar to join hands again for a film

As reported by DT Next, Thalapathy Vijay and S Shankar are supposedly doing a film together. If this is indeed true, then the news that he will quit acting after Thalapathy 68 is false. On a side note, it was reported that in his meeting with Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, the actor said that he would quit acting after joining politics. Soon after, another set of reports dismissed these claims. So, the question of his political entry seems to be up in the air.

Coming back to Vjay’s collaboration with Shankar, the duo had previously worked together in Nanban. The film, released in 2012, was the official remake of the 2009 Hindi film 3 Idiots. In the remake, Vijay played the role that was done by Aamir Khan in the original. That film was very different from the usual films that Vijay chooses to associate himself with. Nanban was a story about three friends without any action sequences or over-the-top mass fights.

It has been 11 years since Nanban was released, and the star value of the actor has also risen with time. It would be interesting to see how Shankar molds Vijay to fit his story. This film is supposed to be either Thalapathy 69 or Thalapathy 70. Reports also state that the director has narrated a one-liner to Vijay, and the actor is happy about it.

