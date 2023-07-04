BUZZ: Tovino Thomas and Trisha to likely create magic onscreen in first collaboration

The directorial debut of Akhil Paul and Anas Khan was a financial success, despite some glitches. The film went on to become the highest-rated Malayalam film of 2020 and achieved a TRP of 14.67 during its satellite release on Asianet. It featured Tovino Thomas in the lead role as a Medico-Legal Advisor. Excitingly, the director duo is set to collaborate with Tovino once again in their upcoming film titled Identity.

If reports are to be believed, Akhil Paul and Anas Khan are planning to rope in Trisha for their upcoming film. The director duo seems to be aiming for an even bigger project this time around.

Trisha to act opposite Tovino Thomas in Identity

Trisha made her Malayalam debut alongside Nivin Pauly in Shyamaprasad's film Hey Jude in 2018. Her upcoming project includes the thriller Ram opposite Mohanlal. The film has generated significant buzz, as it reunites the actor with director Jeethu Joseph after the immense success of Drishyam 2. Fans and audiences are eagerly anticipating this collaboration, expecting a gripping and captivating cinematic experience.

Now, it appears that Trisha is in discussions to star in another Malayalam film, and this time opposite Tovino Thomas. Pan-Indian movies have become a popular trend lately, with filmmakers aiming to generate hype across India even before the film's release by casting actors from different film industries. Given Trisha's extensive fan following across India, particularly after the success of both parts of Ponniyin Selvan, casting her in the film is a strategic move. The makers of Identity are hoping to leverage Trisha's pan-Indian appeal, which will, in turn, benefit the film.

Trisha and Tovino's interactions at various award functions have sparked the interest of their fans, who have been eagerly anticipating a film featuring both actors. It seems that their wish is about to come true, as the possibility of them working together has surfaced. This new pairing is definitely something to look forward to, as fans are excited to see their on-screen chemistry and the magic they can create together.

Tovino Thomas in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2

In an interesting revelation, director Gautham Vasudev Menon shared in an interview that Tovino Thomas was initially considered to be a part of the sequel to the Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The original film featured Trisha in the iconic role of Jessie, which has become one of the most memorable characters in recent Tamil cinema. The sequel was planned to focus on Simbu's character Karthik, with Tovino slated to portray one of his friends. Although the project did not materialize, it created buzz among fans who were curious to see Tovino's inclusion in the much-anticipated sequel.

Well, even though that didn't work out, let's hope Trisha and Tovino come together for Identity. This certainly sounds like an exciting pairing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils radiant married look from Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda