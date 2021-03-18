  1. Home
  2. entertainment

BUZZ: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Thalapthy 66; Fans go berserk

Moviegoers can't wait for this blockbuster combo collaborating again but an official word regarding the same is awaited.
28559 reads Mumbai Updated: March 18, 2021 10:19 pm
BUZZ: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Thalapthy 66; Fans go berserk
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Master combo Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj might reunite for an upcoming untitled film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. There is a strong buzz that the actor-director duo will team up for Thalapthy 66 and fans can't keep calm. It is also being said that the film will be produced by Thenandal Films. Twitter is buzzing with news about Vijay and Lokesh's another collaboration after Master. 

Thalapathy Vijay's fan club tweeted, "Recent Buzz: After the Massive Success of #Master, @Dir_Lokesh is going to join again with our Thalapathy @actorvijay for #Thalapathy66 and to be produced by TSL.!." Well, moviegoers can't wait for this blockbuster combo collaborating again but an official word regarding the same is awaited. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Vijay might team up with Atlee Kumar or AR Murugadoss. 

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Thalapathy 66:




Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj rings in birthday with Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Gautham Vasudev Menon; See PHOTOS 

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with Thalapathy 65. Sun Pictures, the production house is backing the project and is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There's a strong buzz that Pooja Hegde might play the female lead role opposite Vijay. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Thalapathy 66: Master combo Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite again?
Master: Vijay & Lokesh Kanagaraj praised by fans for planting saplings at Neyveli during the film's shoot
Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj again for his 65th film; DEETS inside
Vijay's Thalapathy 64 with Lokesh Kanagaraj gets a title? Find Out
Thalapathy 64: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about Vijay starrer; Here's what he has to say
Lokesh Kanagaraj rings in birthday with Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Gautham Vasudev Menon; See PHOTOS