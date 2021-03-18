BUZZ: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Thalapthy 66; Fans go berserk
Master combo Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj might reunite for an upcoming untitled film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. There is a strong buzz that the actor-director duo will team up for Thalapthy 66 and fans can't keep calm. It is also being said that the film will be produced by Thenandal Films. Twitter is buzzing with news about Vijay and Lokesh's another collaboration after Master.
Thalapathy Vijay's fan club tweeted, "Recent Buzz: After the Massive Success of #Master, @Dir_Lokesh is going to join again with our Thalapathy @actorvijay for #Thalapathy66 and to be produced by TSL.!." Well, moviegoers can't wait for this blockbuster combo collaborating again but an official word regarding the same is awaited. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Vijay might team up with Atlee Kumar or AR Murugadoss.
Lokesh directing #Thalapathy66 is the happiest news (if it's true). He will surely concentrate on duration of the film this time. 2½ hours film with completely in his style of making and a new makeover better than JD will make Indian cinema fans to go gaga over the film. #Master
— Kavin Kannan (@HBK_Memes) March 18, 2021
Recent Buzz : After the Massive Success of #Master, @Dir_Lokesh is going to join again with our Thalapathy @actorvijay for #Thalapathy66 and to be produced by TSL.! - Touring Talkies
Follow & Stay Tuned with @Vijay66FilmTeam
— #Thalapathy66 (@Vijay66FilmTeam) March 17, 2021
Director #LokeshKanagaraj will team up with Vijay for #Thalapathy66 says Chitra Lakshmanan. #Master @actorvijay @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/uHjDuBlpui
— DHFV Bioscope (@DHFV_Off) March 18, 2021
Director #LokeshKanagaraj will team up with Thalapathy Vijay for #Thalapathy66 film. The film will be produced by Thenandal Films. It will be a compact film with reasonable budget. - Touring Talkies #Master #Thalapathy65 @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/Ypn3meC5cV
— Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) March 17, 2021
#Thalapathy66 Updates Soon #Master @ThenandalFilms @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/zE9Ust5Rgq
— Thalaiva Manju Mass (@ManjuNath_Offil) March 17, 2021
Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj rings in birthday with Mani Ratnam, Shankar and Gautham Vasudev Menon; See PHOTOS
Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with Thalapathy 65. Sun Pictures, the production house is backing the project and is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There's a strong buzz that Pooja Hegde might play the female lead role opposite Vijay.