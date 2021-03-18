BUZZ: Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj to reunite for Thalapthy 66; Fans go berserk

Moviegoers can't wait for this blockbuster combo collaborating again but an official word regarding the same is awaited.

Master combo Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj might reunite for an upcoming untitled film. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet. There is a strong buzz that the actor-director duo will team up for Thalapthy 66 and fans can't keep calm. It is also being said that the film will be produced by Thenandal Films. Twitter is buzzing with news about Vijay and Lokesh's another collaboration after Master.

Thalapathy Vijay's fan club tweeted, "Recent Buzz: After the Massive Success of #Master, @Dir_Lokesh is going to join again with our Thalapathy @actorvijay for #Thalapathy66 and to be produced by TSL.!." Well, moviegoers can't wait for this blockbuster combo collaborating again but an official word regarding the same is awaited. Earlier, reports were doing rounds that Vijay might team up with Atlee Kumar or AR Murugadoss.

Check out what Twitterati have to say about Thalapathy 66:

Lokesh directing #Thalapathy66 is the happiest news (if it's true). He will surely concentrate on duration of the film this time. 2½ hours film with completely in his style of making and a new makeover better than JD will make Indian cinema fans to go gaga over the film. #Master — Kavin Kannan (@HBK_Memes) March 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy with Thalapathy 65. Sun Pictures, the production house is backing the project and is being helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. There's a strong buzz that Pooja Hegde might play the female lead role opposite Vijay.

