BUZZ: Vijay set to play role of a former police officer in alleged final movie Thalapathy 69 with H Vinoth?

Thalapathy Vijay is currently involved in the filming of his alleged final movie tentatively called Thalapathy 69. Now, it seems that the superstar would likely play the role of a former police officer in the movie directed by H Vinoth.

As per a report by movie buff Laxmi Kanth, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer would feature him as an ex-cop with the next schedule of the shoot taking place after the actor-politician conducts his party’s first conference meet this month.

However, it is not confirmed by the makers or anyone inside the film whether the movie would feature the actor as a former cop. As the upcoming flick began its shoot recently, after a pooja ceremony, it has been making quite the buzz, considering how this may be the actor's farewell project.

Moving ahead, the film which is being musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander is said to have shot a dance sequence recently. The movie would also mark the 5th collaboration of Anirudh for a Thalapathy Vijay venture after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

The film, currently referred to as Thalapathy 69, is rumored to be an action-thriller that will also incorporate some political elements. A few weeks back, the creators of the movie officially unveiled it with a poster featuring a hand holding a flaming torch.

Additionally, the producers revealed the main cast of the film, featuring actors Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju from Premalu, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain in significant roles. This film will also be Pooja Hegde's second time working with Vijay in a leading role, following their collaboration in Beast.

Coming to the superstar’s recent works, Thalapathy Vijay was seen playing the lead role in Venkat Prabhu starrer The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. This action-packed family drama features Vijay in a dual role, portraying both a father and his son. Additionally, the film includes a post-credit scene hinting at a potential sequel titled The GOAT vs OG, though it's still uncertain if this sequel will actually be made.

