BUZZ: Vijay’s alleged final movie Thalapathy 69 to have the same title as his first movie Naalaiya Theerpu? Here’s what we know

Thalapathy Vijay is eagerly gearing up for the release of his movie, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. As the buzz surrounding the movie’s title release intensifies, it seems that the makers might opt for a nostalgic option for what is alleged to be Vijay’s final cinematic venture.

According to a report by Valai Pechu, the makers of Thalapathy 69 are considering naming the upcoming movie Naalaiya Theerpu. For those unaware, the same title was used for Vijay’s debut film in 1992.

The movie from the early 1990s marked Vijay ’s introduction as a lead actor after appearing as a child artist in earlier films. Directed by Vijay’s father, filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar, Naalaiya Theerpu was a vigilante action drama bankrolled by Vijay’s mother and playback singer Shoba Chandrasekhar.

The Tamil-language film tells the story of a businessman who engages in multiple extramarital affairs, which ultimately leads him to molest a woman. When the woman becomes pregnant, the businessman’s son grows up consumed by anguish and seeks revenge for the injustice.

Along with Vijay, the film featured newcomer Keerthana in the lead role. She later went on to play roles in South Indian movies and transitioned into Tamil soap operas. The film also included an ensemble cast of actors such as Easwari Rao, Srividya, Radha Ravi, Sarath Babu, and others in key roles.

The movie was a major flop at the box office and was poorly received by critics, with some even ridiculing Vijay’s appearance.

Advertisement

Now, it seems that the makers of Thalapathy 69 might reuse the same title for this upcoming venture, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie is said to have an army backdrop and is expected to unveil its first look and title on January 26, 2025, coinciding with Republic Day.

The upcoming film, touted to be Vijay’s final cinematic project, features Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Additionally, the cast includes actors such as Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and others in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yash and Kiara Advani shoot for a dance number for Toxic in Goa with Ganesh Acharya