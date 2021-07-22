Buzzing Social Media: Pooja Hegde vaccinated, Mahesh Babu at Sitara's birthday to Kajal Aggarwal's bold look

Celebrities not only use their social media platforms to speak with fans about important issues, movies, and so on, but also regularly keep their fans updated about a lot of other things in their life. South celebs like Samantha Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, and Mahesh Babu among many keep sharing some photos on Instagram and other social media platforms. Well, social media is buzzing today, and here's a look at some amazing posts by the South celebs that one cannot miss.

The stunning Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story and shared the cutest photo of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccine. One can see, Pooja is looking pretty as always and her cute yet fearful face cannot be missed. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "When you are hiding your fear with your smile."

Kajal Aggarwal never fails to grab our attention with her stylish looks. The stunner is known for her experimental and unconventional style statement, and her latest photo speaks volumes about the same. One can see, Kajal gives us a glimpse into her dramatic sleeves outfit. However, her makeup is the highlight. She completed her look with blush, glossy lips, and blended rosy eyelids. Take a look below.



Mahesh Babu celebrated his daughter and social media star Sitara's 9th birthday at home. The superstar, his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and other friends of the birthday girl gathered at home for Sitara's cake cutting. Check out the video below.



Raashii Khanna, amidst her busy shooting schedules, is treating us with some beautiful photos. Here's a look at one that is sure to bring a smile to your face as well.



Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is training hard and is keeping herself fit with her regular workout sessions at the gym. The actress was spotted today post her workout session in Hyderabad.



