By God’s grace, I am fine and healthy: Sanjay Dutt issues a statement on getting hurt while shooting for KD

There were reports that Sanjay Dutt was gravily injured on the sets of KD, that were making rounds in social media. The news was that Sanjay Dutt had got himself injured during the making of Dhruv Sarja’s upcoming Kannada action film “KD”. However, the actor has put all speculation to rest by coming out with a tweet assuring fans and followers that he is absolutely fine and healthy and thanking them for the concern but it was totally uncalled for.



The actor is all good and healthy..

The actor, who is currently playing the antagonist in Dhruva Sarja’s big budget action thriller “KD” was involved with a lot of action set pieces in the film. It was some hours ago that the fake news started getting traction on social media. However, Sanjay Dutt cleared the air in his tweet and wrote,” There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine & healthy. I am shooting for the film KD & the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out & your concern.” This should put and end to all the confusion and fans are obviously happy to know that the actor is perfectly fine.

Upcoming Projects

Sanjay Dutt had recently wrapped up his one schedule of his portions for Vijay’s Leo in Kashmir. The film directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj is one of the biggest films coming out from South India this year and his role is expected to be that of the main villains, in a new avatar. The actor who has busy playing the negative characters in various south Indian films is having a career resurgence after his much-appreciated appearance in KGF Chapter 2. He is also expected to play major roles in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Jawan. Sanjay Dutt has also signed up to play a crucial role in the Indian – Polish co production The Good Maharaja, where he will be playing a prominent role.

